Samyukt Kisan Morcha discusses Home Ministry letter accepting most of the farmers' demands

Final decision by Wednesday afternoon

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has received a letter from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which accepts most of their pending demands. The Centre's offer was discussed during the SKM leadership’s meeting at the Singhu border on Tuesday.

A few sticking points remain, and the SKM's five-member committee has been asked to iron out these details with the Government by Wednesday afternoon. The SKM will meet again at 2:00 p.m., at which time a final decision on whether to withdraw the agitation will be announced.

Also read | Year on, farmers both happy and sad

Several leaders sounded confident that the agitation will end at that time, as their major demands have been accepted. However, others objected to the Centre's condition that cases against protesting farmers will be withdrawn only after the agitation is called off.

There is also a lack of clarity on the mandate of the Government's proposed committee on MSP, and whether it will be empowered to discuss a legal guarantee. The letter specifically mentions that SKM leaders will be part of the committee, but there are fears that others opposing MSP may also be included, sources said.

Also read | Farmers asked to name MSP panel members

The Centre's failure to dismiss Minister of State for Home Amit Mishra Teni is also another bone of contention. The in-principle assurance that States will provide compensation to the kin of protesting farmers who died during the agitation was welcomed as a positive move.

A press conference is expected to be held at the Singhu border shortly.