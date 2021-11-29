National

12 Opposition members suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of winter session

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh gestures during the House proceedings, in New Delhi on November 29, 2021. Videograb: SansadTV-RS  

Twelve Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC’s Dola Sen were on November 29 suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Among the suspended members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

The Upper House had witnessed ugly scenes when the Opposition members were protesting against the three farm bills during the monsoon session.

The six suspended members from the Congress are — Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, Elamaram Kareem from CPM and Binoy Viswam from CPI are the other members suspended for the rest of the session.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced the suspension of the members and adjourned the House till November 30.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Related Articles

Information not forthcoming from Karnataka on Krishna water: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Will appeal against Madras High Court Order on Veda Nilayam: Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister detained in Kerala, being question by ED under PMLA

Hyderabad Metro Rail has carried 20.8 crore riders, saved 4.7 crore litres of fuel since its inception

COVID-19 pandemic not over, says expert, on Omicron emergence

Adiraja Mariyumma, Sultana of Arakkal royal family, passed away

Resident doctors in Karnataka boycott OPD, elective services

Around 600kg of ganja worth ₹40 lakh seized by Sangareddy police

Per capita out-of-pocket health expenditure declines from ₹2,336 to ₹2,097, says report

Parliament proceedings | Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote in less than five minutes

6,018 people have availed skill loans under Central scheme until October 31: Centre

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns three capitals cases to December 27
Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Court quashes order that refused to restrain Nawab Malik from tweeting against Wankhedes

SC asks Centre to clear the air on construction activities in Delhi

Dollar Seshadri’s body embalmed and sent to Tirupati by road

Tiruchi Range Police go after goat thieves, recover 60 stolen animals

An 800 MW power station can be established at Idukki, says pre-feasibility study

Proliferation of African snails poses concern in Kochi’s coastal panchayats

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha clears Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion

Leaders rejected by Mayawati joining SP, BJP: BSP legislature party leader

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 4:47:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/12-opposition-members-suspended-from-rajya-sabha-for-remaining-part-of-winter-session/article37749836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY