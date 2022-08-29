Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Hardik Pandya, celebrates after hitting the winning boundary during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on August 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Asia Cup 2022 | India defeats Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting contest

Hardik Pandya (33 n.o.) and Ravindra Jadeja (35, 29b, 2x4, 2x6) kept their cool under pressure to guide India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday. The duo got together at 89 for four, with India chasing 148.

Data protection bill likely to be presented in Budget Session, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The draft of the revised data protection Bill will be released for consultation soon with the government planning to present it in Parliament during the Budget session next year, Minister for Telecom and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Familial relationships may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationship: SC

“Familial relationships may take the form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships”, the Supreme Court has observed, while noting that an ‘‘atypical” manifestation of a family unit is as real as its traditional counterpart and deserves protection under the law.

Noida’s Supertech twin towers turned into rubble

The countdown started at exactly 50 seconds past 2:29 p.m. Ten seconds later, the twin towers — the 32-storeyed Apex tower and 29-storeyed Ceyane tower had stood tall for the last 10 years at Noida Sector 93A — would disappear from view. The over 100-metre-high structures, taller than the Qutub Minar, were reduced to 85,000 kg of debris and a thick cloud of dust.

New CJI’s stint to start off with a host of civil liberties cases

The Supreme Court has a host of cases, most importantly regarding the right to personal and civil liberties of journalist Siddique Kappan, activists Gautam Navlakha and Teesta Setalvad, and the long-pending appeals filed by students against the Karnataka hijab ban, lined up in the first working week of its new ‘master of roster’, Chief Justice U.U. Lalit.

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA’s new moon rocket remained on track to blast off on a crucial test flight Monday, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad.

The 322-foot (98-metre) Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It’s poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA’s Apollo programme, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

India, China are allies of Vietnam: outgoing Vietnamese envoy

Both India and China are comprehensive strategic partners of Vietnam and “we do not take sides”, said outgoing Vietnamese envoy in India Pham Sanh Chau. He said that India and Vietnam supported each other at the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members and also share the same position, the “middle path or Buddha path” on the ongoing situation in Europe.

Government stands against Constitutional values, says Yogendra Yadav

A campaign like Bharat Jodo (unite India) Yatra is essential to counter the conscious attempt made by the ruling BJP government to divide and rule India like the British, activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday said, adding that the initiative brings together political parties and members of various peoples’ movements to counter the hegemony of the regime.

Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to use its airspace

The Taliban’s acting defence minister on August 28 said Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan has recently denied following a U.S. air strike in Kabul.

Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul that American drones have been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Facebook agrees to settle Cambridge Analytica privacy suit

Facebook has reached a preliminary agreement in a long-running lawsuit seeking damages from the social network for allowing third parties, including the company Cambridge Analytica, to access users’ private data.

According to a document filed on August 26 in a San Francisco court, Facebook says it is submitting a draft “agreement in principle” and has requested a stay of proceedings for 60 days to finalize it.

F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One points champion Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and widen his lead in in the title race.

Verstappen, who in the final race before F1’s summer break drove from 10th to the win in the Hungarian Grand Prix, produced another imperious drive and moved closer to a second straight world title.