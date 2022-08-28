Asia Cup 2022: Ind. vs Pak. | Bhuvneshwar strikes, Pakistan loses Babar Azam

Head coach Rahul Dravid joined the team after returning negative result for COVID-19.

Captain Rohit Sharma with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam pose with the trophy after the toss during the Asia Cup 2022 T20 match in Dubai on August 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Head coach Rahul Dravid joined the team after returning negative result for COVID-19.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early by removing Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam early during the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup T20 international match.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on August 28, 2022.

Earlier, head coach Rahul Dravid joined the team after returning negative result for COVID-19. He will take over the reins from V.V.S. Laxman, who had stepped in to oversee the preparatory phase of India's campaign in Dravid's absence.

A titanic clash like this is definitely rich in history. Here's all you need to know going into the most-awaited game of #AsiaCup2022 🏆#INDvsPAK#ACC#GetReadyForEpic — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said that the team has brought in Dinesh Karthik in place of Rishabh Pant and playing Avesh Khan as the third seamer.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 international.

A captain with a new batting philosophy and a master batter standing at the crossroads, trying to reinvent himself, will aim to create a new narrative when India get ready to settle scores with Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars of India's white-ball team for the past decade but having received a rude jolt at this very venue 10 months back during the T20 World Cup, the duo exactly know where it stands and what it need to do to turn the tables.

The teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani