April 03, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST

Sri Lankan media hit out at Modi’s Katchatheevu remarks

The Sri Lankan government is yet to comment on the recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Katchatheevu, but the island nation’s media took a critical view of the development, while fishermen’s associations urged Sri Lankan authorities to take up the issue of bottom trawling more vocally with the Indian government.

First batch of 64 Indian workers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh leave for Israel

The Israeli government raised an urgent request for construction workers in November 2023 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed fast-tracking the process with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December as the country faced major labour shortages after it banned thousands of Palestinians from working in Israel following the terror strikes by Hamas on October 7.

You will always remain a hero to the middle class and aspirational youth: Kharge tells Manmohan

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on April 2 said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would always be a hero to the middle class and aspirational youth, a guide to industrialists, and a benefactor to the poor, whose lives were changed by Dr. Singh’s reformist policies.

Mr. Kharge made these remarks in a letter he wrote to Dr. Singh as the former Prime Minister is all set to retire as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi to submit nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on April 3 to submit his nomination papers at the collectorate here for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

ED initiates probe into cash-for-query case involving Mahua Moitra, Darshan Hiranandani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering probe against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with the cash-for-query allegations.

In 1968, Ceylon’s ‘occupation’ of Katchatheevu sparked a debate

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have raked up the issue of ‘ceding’ of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974. Interestingly, six years before India and Sri Lanka signed the agreement on the islet, reports of “occupation” of Katchatheevu by Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) triggered a fiery debate.

Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’, ‘key conspirator’ in Delhi Excise policy case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court on April 2 that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering.

Talks will continue to resolve stand-off with China, says Rajnath

The ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh “will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, is the way forward”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on April 2.

Amid friction, India-U.S. plan high-level visits this month

Amidst concerns over a strain in the India-U.S. relationship over comments ahead of the general elections, two high-level visits are being planned between Delhi and Washington, sources confirmed to The Hindu. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is “likely” to visit the U.S. mid-April for consultations with the U.S. State Department, and both sides are also trying to schedule a visit by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Delhi, the sources said.

BJP focused on ‘nation first’ principle, Cong. plundered country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 accused the INDIA bloc of shielding the corrupt leaders and contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the “selfish motives” of its constituent parties, which wanted to promote their families. “I am their target because I question dynastic parties and their corruption,” Mr. Modi said.

IPL-17: RCB vs LSG | Mayank sizzles as Super Giants force Royal Challengers into submission

Mayank Yadav was too hot to handle. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer cranked it up, going as high as 156.7 kmph, forcing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to back away from the fight.

The Mayank fire was lit in his first over, when he pinned Glenn Maxwell with a quick, short ball. Mayank then created magic, when he castled Australian Cameron Green with sheer pace. Green was much too late on the express delivery, meekly losing his off-stump.