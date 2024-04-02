Talks for peaceful resolution of standoff with China will continue: Rajnath

April 02, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh “will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, is the way forward”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on April 2.

“Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the armed forces future ready,” he said addressing the ongoing biannual Army Commanders Conference, which was held in virtual mode on March 28 and thereafter in person on April 1 and 2.

On the situation along the western borders, Mr. Singh referred to the “excellent synergy” between the Central Armed Police Forces, Police and the Army in tackling the “menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”. “The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue,” he stated.

He complimented the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that has led to vast improvement of road infrastructure in the border areas of both the western and northern front, while working under difficult conditions.

‘Hybrid warfare in future’

Touching upon the prevailing global situation, the Defence Minister said “unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war” will be part of the future conventional wars. “Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that the armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” he added.

During the event, the Army’s apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, including the situation along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus, the Army said in a statement. “In addition, the conference also focused on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of niche technologies and assessment of impact of the various existing global situations,” he added.

“The Army is present in every domain from security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, medical assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of Indian Army is very important in nation building as also in the overall national development,” Mr. Singh noted.

He stressed upon the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of life. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civilian industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of “modernisation through indigenisation” or atmanirbharta, the statement added.