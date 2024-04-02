GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED files money laundering case against Mahua Moitra, Darshan Hiranandani

The federal agency filed the enforcement case information report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR, against the two, taking cognisance of a CBI complaint

April 02, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
TMC candidate Mahua Moitra at an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls at Dhubuliya, in Nadia district.

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra at an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls at Dhubuliya, in Nadia district. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with an alleged cash-for-queries scam case, official sources said on April 2.

The federal agency filed the enforcement case information report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR, against the two, taking cognisance of a CBI complaint, the sources said.

Mahua Moitra case: Sharing login details for typing help is unfathomable, Lok Sabha Secretariat tells SC

The ED case was registered two-three days ago.

It has been probing them under the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and has called Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani in this case for questioning but they have not disposed till now, citing official engagements.

The CBI had last month conducted searches, after filing its FIR, at the premises of Moitra, a former TMC MP from Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

She has been renominated by the Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to contest in the upcoming general elections.

Mahua Moitra | Outspoken parliamentarian

The CBI registered an FIR against her and Hiranandani on the directives of Lokpal which has instructed the agency to file its report within six months, CBI officials had said.

Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra last December for "unethical conduct". The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

The Lokpal has issued the directions to the CBI after receiving findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

He has alleged that Moitra had asked questions in Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

