BJP focused on ‘nation first’ principle, Cong. plundered country: PM Modi

April 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 02:33 am IST - JAIPUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 accused the INDIA bloc of shielding the corrupt leaders and contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the “selfish motives” of its constituent parties, which wanted to promote their families. “I am their target because I question dynastic parties and their corruption,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi addressed a public meeting at Kotputli town in Rajasthan, falling in the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rao Rajendra Singh. He said the Congress leaders were threatening that if the BJP wins, the country would be one fire.

“The Congress is showing its dangerous intentions ahead of the election. I have been extinguishing the fire for the last 10 years, but it will be important to save the country’s future in the [upcoming] polls,” Mr. Modi said. The family-based parties were holding rally after rally to save the dynasties leading them, he said.

While affirming that the country had progressed fast during the last 10 years of the BJP regime, Mr. Modi said the works performed in the period were just a trailer and the third regime of the party would take decisive action and implement far-reaching measures to help the nation march ahead.

The Prime Minister held the Congress responsible for the poverty prevailing in the country for 60 years after independence, when India depended on other countries for technologies and defence equipment. “Congress never allowed our Armed Forces to become self-reliant. In contrast, India is exporting weapons under the BJP’s rule,” he said.

Mr. Modi said the country’s politics was divided into two camps. While the BJP was committed to the principle of “nation first”, the Congress was busy finding ways to plunder the country, he said. Calling upon the people to vote for the BJP, Mr. Modi said Rajasthan had stood firm against dynastic forces and given all the 25 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in 2014 and 2019.

Mr. Modi said the Congress had neglected small and marginal farmers as well as poor labourers during its rule, while the Kisan Samman Nidhi and pension schemes of his government had immensely benefited these sections. He pointed out that the BJP government was also providing free ration to 80 crore needy people in the country.

The Prime Minister said the BJP regime had fulfilled the long-awaited decisions, including the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, enactment of legislation against triple Talaq and implementation of One Rank, One Pension. “In the last 10 years, we have doubled the length of electrified railway lines, which was only 20,000 km by 2014,” he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior BJP leaders also addressed the rally, where the people from Jaipur and neighbouring districts of Alwar and Sikar came in large numbers.