Morning digest: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris express support for India’s COVID-19 crisis; Chloe Zhao nabs historic best director win at Oscars 2021, and more

After days of being criticized for their silence on the COVID-19 outbreak ravaging India, top officials of the executive branch of the U.S. government, all the way to the Vice President and President, expressed their solidarity with the country over the weekend.

The Centre has said that citizens in the 18-44 years age group would be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination at any private vaccination centre, and would need to be registered on the CoWIN portal when they become eligible for the vaccine starting May 1.

Chloe Zhao became only the second woman to win the Oscar for best director for her road movie "Nomadland" at a unique pandemic-era edition of Hollywood's biggest night.

The U.S will immediately deploy supplies and other assistance to India, the White House said, following a Sunday call between the National Security Advisers of two countries, Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan.

Russia is planning to fly special planes with a wide range of COVID-related assistance including oxygen generators and concentrators as well as drugs needed for the treatment of the coronavirus that is ravaging many parts of India, but may have to hold off sending the drug Remdesivir owing to U.S. patent violations.

Five Opposition-ruled States — Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Kerala — have said the roll out of vaccination for 18-45 years category from May 1 as dictated by the Central government will be delayed, since the manufacturers have made it clear that they can negotiate future orders only after meeting their prior vaccine commitment to the Central government.

At Bikrampur village, surrounded by the Kudalkiara forest in western Odisha’s Nuapada district, Muralidhar Kand, 52, is very relieved that 18 days have passed since he tested positive for COVID-19. His brother, Shyamdhar, 45, too appears to be recuperating well from COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that the existing lockdown of the city had been extended till May 3 in a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as patients continued flocking to hospitals looking for beds and oxygen.

Invoking the Disaster Management Act on Sunday, the Centre ordered States that all liquid oxygen, including the existing stock with private plants shall be made available to the government and will be used for medical purposes only.

Classical singer Rajan Mishra, a Padma Bhushan awardee, died of complications caused by COVID-19 at a hospital on Sunday. He was 70.

Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the Indian Premier League on Sunday to support his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing a significant blow to the glitzy tournament which is taking place despite the country battling rising death rates.