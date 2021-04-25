Oscars 2021 LIVE: All the updates and winners from the ceremony

Hollywood's biggest annual night is finally here, around two months late, after several delays and setbacks due to the pandemic. The 93rd Academy Awards promises to be ground-breaking for many reasons; several people of colour have earned nominations (seemingly in response to the #OscarsSoWhite movement), female directors Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell could make history if they win in any of their categories, while streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime could yet again showcase their dominance over other major film studios.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh who is part of the production team behind this year's ceremony, has termed that the Oscars, which has been moved to the Los Angeles Union Station, will be "a cinematic show" and a "three-act film", with a limited guest-list and COVID-19 regulations part of the proceedings to ensure that the stars don't need to be masked. Big names such as Brad Pitt, Bong Joon-ho, Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, among others are part of the presenters "cast", as audiences worldwide wait to see what Soderbergh has up his sleeve.

Meanwhile, in a first, the performances for this year’s best song Oscar nominees were prerecorded and broadcast during the event’s pre-show and they won't be part of the ceremony.

Nomadland looks set to be the big winner after dominating awards season thus far, while others like Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari vie for remaining honours. Could Chadwick Boseman win a posthumous Best Actor award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, or will Anthony Hopkins triumph for his incredible turn in The Father? Could Denmark's Another Round directed by Thomas Vinterberg throw up a surprise?

Here are all the updates:

5.44 am

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller win for The Father!

Anthony Hopkins' masterclass of a drama wins its first award of the night.

5:40 am

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennel wins for Promising Young Woman!

The first Oscar of the night goes to the deliciously dark thriller starring Carey Mulligan, as director Fennel accepts the award, which was announced by Regina King.