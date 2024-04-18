April 18, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST

Campaigning ends for 102 seats in first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Political parties held their last rallies in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 17 as campaigning came to an end for the first phase of the general election. Voting will be held in these seats, scattered across 21 States and Union Territories, on April 19. While the BJP based its campaign on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition INDIA bloc targeted the ruling party by raising issues such as unemployment, farmers’ distress, and price rise.

Election Commission halts proposed visit of West Bengal Governor to Cooch Behar

Acting tough, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday advised a halt to the proposed tour of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to Cooch Behar on April 18-19 saying it would violate the Model Code of Conduct.

Worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Militants shot dead a non-local in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday evening, just two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha election in J&K. Security forces busted a hideout and arrested two suspects in the Union Territory.

Chhattisgarh encounter | Tactical adjustments, unusual routes yielded results: police

Not following usual routes, improved coordination between forces, and additional backup helped security personnel minimise risk and inflict more damage in the April 16 anti-Maoist operation in which 29 alleged Maoists were killed in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik listed among 100 most influential people by Time magazine

Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine. Sakshi, India’s only female Olympic medallist in wrestling, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Ghulam Nabi Azad backs out of race from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Wednesday decided against contesting from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. However, no reasons were cited for the decision. DPAP provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said his party had decided to field Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Israel-Hamas talks on Gaza truce ‘stalling’: mediator Qatar

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas to secure a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages have stalled, Qatar’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday. “We are going through a sensitive stage with some stalling, and we are trying as much as possible to address this stalling,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

What caused the storm that led to Dubai floods?

Following the floods in Dubai, questions were raised whether cloud seeding, a process that the UAE frequently conducts, could have caused the heavy rains. But the UAE’s meteorology agency said there were no such operations before the storm. The huge rainfall was instead likely due to a normal weather system that was exacerbated by climate change, experts say.

IPL-17, GT vs DC | Delhi Capitals bundle out GT for 89 as bowlers come to party, finally

Delhi Capitals bundled out Gujarat Titans for 89 in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday, the bowlers finally having a say after being blasted all over the park in the last few matches. Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler for DC with figures of 3/14, while there were two wickets apiece for Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11).

Champions League | Real Madrid eliminate holders Manchester City in penalty shootout

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive penalty to lift his team to a 4-3 shootout victory over holders Manchester City after their Champions League quarterfinal tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.