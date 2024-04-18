Champions League | Real Madrid eliminate holders Manchester City in penalty shootout

April 18, 2024 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - MANCHESTER, England

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive penalty to lift his team to an edge-of-your-seat 4-3 shootout victory over holders Manchester City after their Champions League quarter-final tie finished 4-4 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in the second leg on Wednesday.

City's Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic both misfired in the shootout to put Madrid in the driving seat and Rudiger slotted their final effort past keeper Ederson to extinguish City's dreams of a second treble.

After the teams had slugged out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg, Madrid, who have hoisted the Champions League trophy a record 14 times, took the lead in the tie when Rodrygo stunned the Etihad crowd with a goal in the 12th minute.

That was Madrid's final shot on target on a night that City had 68% possession, but the home side squandered chance after chance before Kevin De Bruyne finally drew them level in the 76th.

That took the tie to extra time but City could not muster a winning goal, leaving Madrid to seal their semifinal berth against Bayern Munich.