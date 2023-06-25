Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

June 25, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Moscow

Wagner fighters were leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region on June 25, the local governor said, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia's top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow.

"The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending," Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said.

"It is running normally and without incidents," Mr. Gusev added, saying travel restrictions imposed during Saturday's operation against the mutiny will be lifted once "the situation is finally resolved."