U.S. Defence Secretary speaks to Pakistan Army chief, reaffirms security partnership

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. File photo.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. File photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and reaffirmed America’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership, the Pentagon said.

Mr. Esper expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s support to the Afghanistan reconciliation process following the February 29, U.S.-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and signing of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

During the call, Mr. Esper reaffirmed the department of defence’s commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with the government of Pakistan, Mr. Hoffman said in a readout of the call.

The U.S.-Taliban peace deal, aimed at bringing lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allowing American troops to return home from America’s longest war, was signed in Doha on February 29.

