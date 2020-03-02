Also Read: A big, bad deal: On U.S.-Taliban agreement
Breaking down the U.S-Taliban peace deal | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
The peace deal, signed on February 29, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan in 14 months, fulfilling U.S. president Donald Trump's long vaunted campaign promise of bringing American troops home. The never ending war may be coming to a close but at what cost? In this episode we analyse how the peace deal strengthens the Taliban's hand, how it is a strategic victory for Pakistan and why Indian has reason to be concerned. Guest: Stanly Jonny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu
