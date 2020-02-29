U.S, Taliban sign peace deal; American troops to leave Afghanistan in 14 months

The United States and Taliban signed a peace agreement aimed at ending 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan, America’s longest-running war.

According to the agreement, United States will begin withdrawing thousands of forces from Afghanistan after signing a peace agreement with Taliban militants aimed at ending America’s longest war. U.S. troop levels are to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the four to five months following Saturday’s signing.

The withdrawal of all remaining forces, within 14 months, will depend on the Taliban meeting certain counter-terrorism conditions, compliance that will be assessed by the United States.

Members of the Taliban delegation gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials, in Doha on February 29, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters

US 'will not hesitate to nullify' agreement if Taliban break deal

“The US ‘will not hesitate to nullify’ its historic deal with the Taliban if the insurgents renege on their security guarantees and commitment to hold talks with the Afghan government, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said.

His comments came as the US signed an accord with the Taliban in Doha, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-ever war.

But on a visit to Kabul, Mr. Esper warned that “should the Taliban fail to honour their commitments they will forfeit their chance to sit with fellow Afghans and deliberate on the future of their country.”

“Moreover the United States would not hesitate to nullify the agreement,” he added.