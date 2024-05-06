GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukrainian drones kill six, injures 35 in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor says

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out

May 06, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
File image used for representational purpose only.

File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the Governor said on Monday.

Mr. Gladkov said one man was in serious condition and two children had superficial injuries.

Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv denies targeting civilians and says it has the right to strike Russia, which says the West ignores Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine / unrest, conflicts and war

