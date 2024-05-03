GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia denies U.S. accusation of using chemical agent chloropicrin in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia did not violate international ban on chemical weapons

May 03, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
File picture of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

File picture of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov | Photo Credit: AP

Russia on Thursday denied a U.S. accusation that its forces in Ukraine had violated an international ban on chemical weapons by using substances including a prohibited choking agent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow remained bound by its obligations under the treaty that bans chemical weapons.

ALSO READ | Ukraine warns situation on front will worsen in May

The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of violating it by deploying the choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops and using riot control agents "as a method of warfare" in Ukraine.

"As always, such announcements are absolutely unfounded and are not supported by anything. Russia has been and remains committed to its obligations under international law in this area," Mr. Peskov said.

