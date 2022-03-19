Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A woman walks next to the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

As Russia continued its offensive into Ukranian territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of stalling negotiation talks.

Meanwhile India on Friday strongly justified its right to go ahead with purchase of Russian energy after the U.S. urged the country to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

An informed source said India’s energy sector was dependent on large imports and that the country’s dependence on imported energy should not be “politicised.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that mortal remains of Naveen S.G., who was killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.

Mr. Zelensky said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.- Reuters

International Space Station

3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colours that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.

Ukraine

Ukraine ‘temporarily’ loses access to Sea of Azov

Ukraine’s defence ministry said late on Friday it lost access to the Sea of Azov “temporarily” as invading Russian forces were tightening their grip around the Sea’s major port of Mariupol.

“The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify in its statement whether Ukraine’s forces have regained access to the Sea.- Reuters

Mariupol, Ukraine

Zelenskyy says 9,000 leave besieged Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are blockading Ukraine’s largest cities to create a “humanitarian catastrophe” with the aim of persuading Ukrainians to cooperate with them.

He says Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the center and southeast of the country.

“This is a totally deliberate tactic,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation, filmed outside in Kyiv, with the presidential office in the lamplight behind him.

He said more than 9,000 people were able to leave besieged Mariupol in the past day, and in all more than 180,000 people have been able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.- AP

Russia

US basketball star detained in Russia, in shadow of Ukraine war

Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine— and the best way to free her remains a crucial question.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in Moscow airport on February 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19.- AFP

U.S.A.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush show solidarity with Ukraine

Two former US presidents, Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush, showed their support Friday for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion by visiting a Ukrainian church in Chicago.

The two men, who wore blue and yellow ribbons in the colors of Ukraine’s flag, laid bouquets of sunflowers, the country’s national emblem, in front of the Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha before taking a moment to reflect.- AFP

Moscow, Russia

Putin appears at big rally in Moscow as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium on Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Ukraine

Roger Federer to donate $500,000 to support Ukrainian children

Roger Federer will be donating $500,000 through his foundation to ensure children affected by the war in Ukraine are provided with care and access to education, the former world number one said on Friday.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," Federer said on Twitter.

United Nations

Russia using UN to spread propaganda, Western states say

Russia is using the UN Security Council to spread disinformation and propaganda about its invasion of Ukraine, six Western members states said Friday.

They made the allegation at a council meeting called at Russia's request to discuss its allegations that Ukraine is developing biological weapons.