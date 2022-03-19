Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college after last rites

The Hindu Bureau March 19, 2022 09:35 IST

Naveen’s father made the announcement after it was conveyed to the family that the embalmed mortal remains of Naveen would reach Bengaluru on Monday.

Naveen Shekharappa, a final year medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri, who died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, the medical student who was killed in war hit-Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to Davanagere Medical College after performing the final rites. Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar made the announcement after it was conveyed to the family that the embalmed mortal remains of Naveen would reach Bengaluru on Monday. “We are relieved a bit now. We were not sure whether we will be able to see his face for one last time. But, thanks to the efforts by the union and State government, we can see him for one last time. We will perform pooja on his body in our home and then donate it to medical college” he told press persons. According to authorities from the Indian Embassy, the mortal remains of Naveen will reach Bengaluru early on Monday. “The body is expected to reach Chalageri by 11 a.m. and we will hand over the body to the medical college after the last rites”, Naveen’s brother Harsha said.



