Two Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli drone in south Lebanon, security sources say

This was the latest strike in an area where Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah fighters.

January 21, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BEIRUT

Reuters
Smoke billowing over the Lebanese village of Markaba during reported Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Smoke billowing over the Lebanese village of Markaba during reported Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two Hezbollah fighters were killed on January 21 when an Israeli drone hit their vehicle in southern Lebanon, security sources said.

Their ranks were not revealed but a source close to the Iranian-backed group said they were not senior figures.

It was the latest strike in an area where Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah fighters. Israel's military said it does not comment on foreign reports.

Earlier, residents and security officials said a drone had killed two people and injured at least four others near the village of Kafra 8km from the border.

Hezbollah has been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border with Israeli forces in support of the militia group's Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants rampaged across the Gaza border into Israel on October 7, prompting an Israeli invasion of the enclave backed by heavy air strikes that has killed thousands and laid much of the heavily populated area to waste.

Also Read:What is Hezbollah and what is its involvement in the Israel-Hamas war? | Explained

Hezbollah has said its campaign has aided Palestinians by stretching Israeli forces and driving tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes.

It has come at a cost, with around 140 Hezbollah fighters and at least 25 Lebanese civilians killed, as well as at least nine Israeli soldiers and a civilian. The intensity has been growing in recent weeks.

