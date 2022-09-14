Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout deal

AFP September 14, 2022 00:04 IST

AFP September 14, 2022 00:04 IST

Twitter has sued Elon Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October

Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter has sued Elon Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October

Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract. The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online. Twitter has sued Mr. Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.



Our code of editorial values