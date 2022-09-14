World

Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout deal

Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract.

The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online.

Twitter has sued Mr. Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.


