Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout deal
AFP
San Francisco:
September 14, 2022 00:04 IST
Updated:
September 14, 2022 00:04 IST
AFP
San Francisco:
September 14, 2022 00:04 IST
Updated:
September 14, 2022 00:04 IST
Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. File
| Photo Credit: Reuters
Twitter has sued Elon Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October
Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract.
The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online.
Twitter has sued Mr. Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.
