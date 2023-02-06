Turkey earthquake live updates | 15 dead, multiple buildings collapse

At least 15 people died in the earthquake, local officials said, although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed

February 06, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 15 deaths were reported initially.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

There were at least 6 aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Here are the latest updates: