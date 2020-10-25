International

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to enter into force: UN

A veteran take part in a wreath laying ceremony to celebrate UN's 75th anniversary on October 24, 2020 at Kastellet in Copenhagen.   | Photo Credit: AFP

An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country — Honduras — allowing it to enter into force after 90 days, a UN official said Saturday.

“Today is a victory for humanity, and a promise of a safer future,” Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said in a statement.

Other NGOs also welcomed the news.

