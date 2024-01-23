GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade resumes as Pakistan and Afghanistan reopen Torkham border crossing after 10 days

Officials say trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has resumed after they reopened a key northwestern border crossing shut for more than 10 days

January 23, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - PESHAWAR

AP
Stranded trucks are pictured near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham border. File.

Stranded trucks are pictured near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham border. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed on January 23 after the two sides reopened a key northwestern border crossing shut for more than 10 days.

For years, truckers were able to cross the border without documents, so they generally do not have them. But Pakistan began mandating truck drivers get visas last week.

After a series of meetings, the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border crossing but Pakistan set a new deadline of March 31 for the truck drivers to get visas, said Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, a director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Abdul Basir Zabali, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Nangarhar province, said the Torkham crossing was reopened after the two sides talked, but he didn't give details.

The Torkham border crossing has been closed a number of times in recent months, mainly following clashes between the security forces for varied reasons including repairs of the border fence by Pakistan.

