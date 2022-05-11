Sri Lankan President to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
Former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he would appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week, after former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country.
The new prime minister and cabinet will command a majority in the 225-seat parliament, Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.
