Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe is acting President

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters who stormed the compound of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe ‘s office in Colombo on July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Amid strife, party leaders demand that both quit

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the island and took refuge in the Maldives early on Wednesday, ahead of his promised resignation, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting President, the island’s Parliamentary Speaker said.

The announcement came even as enraged protesters overran the Premier’s office in Colombo, in the midst of persisting agitations against the leader, now as unpopular as the President who appointed him two months ago, amid political turbulence in the wake of a daunting economic crisis.

“We must end this fascist threat to democracy. We can’t allow the destruction of state property. The President’s office, the president’s secretariat and the Prime Minister’s official residence must be returned to proper custody. I have ordered military commanders and the police chief to do what is necessary to restore order,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said in a televised address, his first to the nation after being appointed acting President.

Anti-government protesters broke into the main state television station and briefly took over broadcasts on Wednesday, video footage on private and social media showed. They also gathered outside the Air Force headquarters, after the Sri Lanka Air Force said the President, First Lady and two bodyguards boarded an Air Force flight to the Maldives early on Wednesday, in a statement confirming its services to Mr. Gotabaya, who holds the positions of Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief, until his resignation.

Meanwhile, political party leaders who met Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Wednesday evening requested him to ask the President and the Prime Minister to resign immediately or asked the President to sack the Prime Minister before he resigns.

Although both Sri Lanka’s President and Prime Minister offered to resign following dramatic mass protests on Saturday — demonstrators stormed the President’s office and home, while arsonists torched the Prime Minister’s private residence — neither has stepped down, prolonging the political impasse, and fuelling anti-government protests. Sri Lanka’s Constitution clearly lays out next steps in the event of the President’s and Prime Minister’s offices falling vacant, but the process cannot begin until the leaders resign.

State of emergency

Apparently resorting to an executive decision even before the Speaker officially appointed him acting President, Mr. Wickremesinghe’s office announced he had declared an island-wide Emergency and a curfew in the Western Province, “using his powers as acting President”.

The development came as thousands of angry protesters thronged the Prime Minister’s office and several other locations in capital Colombo on Wednesday morning, hours after Mr. Gotabaya fled the country. Police used tear gas and water cannons against the demonstrators, injuring dozens.

When The Hindu asked the Prime Minister’s office how Mr. Wickremesinghe could invoke “powers of an acting President” when Mr. Gotabaya was still in office and was yet to appoint Mr. Wickremesinghe acting president, Prime Minister’s spokesman Dinouk Colombage said: “The legal explanation will follow. We want to get the situation under control first.” However, within half an hour, the PMO backtracked and said an Emergency “is to be” declared, “when the Prime Minister is made acting President”, signalling that the Premier’s office may have jumped the gun while invoking stringent regulations that Sri Lankans associate with arbitrary arrests and use of brute force by law enforcement authorities.

Gotabaya’s destination

While speculation over Mr. Gotabaya’s whereabouts continue, a top official in the Maldives, who asked not to be named, citing “sensitivity” of the embattled leader’s arrival, told The Hindu that Mr. Gotabaya would “only transit” the country. Media reports said the Maldives’s Parliamentary Speaker and former President, Mohamed Nasheed, received Mr. Gotabaya at the airport, but there was no official word from Male on the development.

Asked where the Sri Lankan leader was headed next, the source declined comment. Mr. Gotabaya’s final destination remains unclear, but reports indicated he was headed to Singapore.