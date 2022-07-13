Gotabaya would ‘only transit’ the country, says Maldives; India denies role

Sri Lankan Air Force confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa boarded an Air Force flight to the Maldives, days after enraged protesters overran his office and residence in a protest sparked by a devastating economic crisis.

People line up to visit Sri Lanka’s president official residence in Colombo on July 13, 2022, days after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the island and reached the nearby Maldives in the early hours of Wednesday, ahead of his promised resignation, days after enraged protesters overran his office and residence in a protest sparked by a devastating economic crisis.

However, a top official in Maldives, who asked not to be named, citing “sensitivity” of the embattled leader’s arrival, told The Hindu that Mr. Gotabaya would “only transit” the country. Asked where the Sri Lankan leader was headed next, the source declined comment. Mr. Gotabaya’s final destination remains unclear.

India denies facilitating travel

The United States refused a visa to him, while India has “categorically denied” facilitating travel of Mr. Gotabaya, or his younger brother and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

In a couple of tweets put out on Wednesday morning, the Indian High Commission in Colombo “reiterated” its support to the people of Sri Lanka, “as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework.”

Flying on an Air Force plane

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) confirmed that the President, First Lady and two bodyguards boarded an Air Force flight to the Maldives early on Wednesday. “In accordance with the powers vested in an Executive President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, at the request of the existing Government, subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Defence, and subject to immigration, customs and all other laws at the Katunayake International Airport, the President along with the First Lady and two security guards departed on an Air Force flight to Maldives early this morning,” the SLAF said in a statement, of its services to Mr. Gotabaya, who holds the positions of Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief, until his likely resignation later on Wednesday.

Returning the favour?

Media reports said the Maldives’s Parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed received Mr. Gotabaya at the airport, but there is no official word from Male so far.

Mr. Nasheed has maintained close friendships with all Sri Lankan leaders, across the political spectrum. In May, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Mr. Nasheed as the “coordinator” for securing foreign aid to Sri Lanka.

Further, the Maldives and Sri Lanka are bound by strong ties and familial connections. Sri Lanka has often given refuge to Maldivian leaders in exile. Exactly 10 years ago, the wife and daughters of Mr. Nasheed fled to Colombo amid escalating violence in the Maldives. Media reports from 2012 quoted a spokesman of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa as saying: “President Rajapakse was concerned over the safety of Mr. Nasheed and his family”, while confirming their arrival in Sri Lanka.

Uncertainty in Sri Lanka

The departure of Mr. Gotabaya has not reduced the uncertainty prevailing in Sri Lanka. To start with, the President is yet to officially resign, though he has promised to do so on Wednesday.

Mr. Gotabaya has not appointed the Prime Minister as acting President. In the event the President resigns, Sri Lanka’s Constitution provides for the Prime Minister to serve as acting President briefly, until the Parliament elects one of its members to the office of President, within one month from the date of the vacancy. If Mr. Wickremesinghe, too, resigns as per his pledge, the Speaker will serve as acting President until the Parliament elects a new President.