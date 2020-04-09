International

Spain sees drop in deaths

The toll was down from 757 on Wednesday

Spain’s daily death toll fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days. The toll was down from 757 on Wednesday.

The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 15,238 deaths. The number of daily new cases also dropped slightly, bringing the total to 1,52,446.

