Many killed and several injured in Afghan mosque blast

AP September 02, 2022 15:28 IST

A Taliban official says an explosion went off in a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Herat and that people have been killed and injured The official, Abdul Nafi Takor, did not have further details about Friday's blast. Mr. Takor is a spokesman of the interior ministry in Afghanistan's Taliban government.



