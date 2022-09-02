Many killed and several injured in Afghan mosque blast
The official, Abdul Nafi Takor, did not have further details about Friday's blast.
A Taliban official says an explosion went off in a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Herat and that people have been killed and injured
The official, Abdul Nafi Takor, did not have further details about Friday's blast. Mr. Takor is a spokesman of the interior ministry in Afghanistan's Taliban government.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.