Seven Indian nationals among 10 expatriate workers who died in Maldives fire

Firefighters and emergency personnel stand outside a building after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022.

Firefighters and emergency personnel stand outside a building after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seven Indian nationals were among the ten people who died in a fire on Thursday in the Maldivian capital Male, authorities said on Friday.

“Maldivian authorities have confirmed that 7 of the deceased were Indian nationals. Identity of one person is still being confirmed. High Commission is in contact with the families,” the Indian mission in Maldives said in a tweet.

The fire took place in a building that housed expatriate workers. Maldivian authorities have said a probe is underway to determine the cause of fire. The incident has brought to focus the plight of migrant workers employed in the Indian Ocean archipelago.


