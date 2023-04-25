HamberMenu
1 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum

Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile has hit a museum building in the north of the country, killing one of its workers and wounding 10 other people, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is gathering its forces for a planned counteroffensive

April 25, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on April 25, 2023.

Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on April 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on April 25, killing one of its workers and wounding 10 other people, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defence missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the center of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that shows the ruined building and emergency responders examining the damage.

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely," Mr. Zelenskyy said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that three people were hospitalised, seven received minor injuries and two others were still believed to be under the debris. Emergency responders were working to recover them.

Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces in the earlier stages of the Russian invasion and was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces in a surprise counteroffensive in September that saw the Russians driven out of broad swaths of the Kharkiv region.

A woman also died in Russian shelling of the town of Dvorichna, near Kupiansk, and two civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The Ukrainian military is now preparing for a new massive counteroffensive, relying on the latest supplies of Western battle tanks and other weapons and fresh troops that were trained in the West.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine released Monday, described the planned counteroffensive as a “landmark battle in Ukraine’s modern history” that will see the country “reclaim significant areas.”

