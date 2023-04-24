HamberMenu
Russia’s Wagner to kill rival soldiers, won’t take prisoners in Ukraine

"We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Take no more prisoners of war!" Mr. Prigozhin said in an audio recording

April 24, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
An advertising screen promoting private mercenary group Wagner sits on a building in Moscow on April 17, 2023. The slogan reads “Together we will win!”.

An advertising screen promoting private mercenary group Wagner sits on a building in Moscow on April 17, 2023. The slogan reads “Together we will win!”. | Photo Credit: AFP

The chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his men fighting in the flashpoint eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut would kill rival soldiers and take no more prisoners.

He was reacting to a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel posting of an alleged recording of what it said were two Ukrainians deciding to shoot a Russian prisoner of war.

The channel did not say where the recording came from and there is no way of verifying its authenticity.

"We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Take no more prisoners of war!" Mr. Prigozhin said in an audio recording on April 22.

Also Read: UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners

"We don't know the name of our guy shot by Ukrainians," Mr. Prigozhin said, adding that under international law his group was obliged to "take care, treat, not hurt" any prisoners of war.

He said his group did not want to breach international Law and, would kill all soldiers on the battlefield.

Wagner's presence has been reported in conflict zones including Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where it has been accused of abuses.

Also Read: Wagner claims Russia has ‘legally’ captured Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners of war since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine more than a year ago.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in April denounced Russian "beasts" after a video appeared to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner.

Also Read: Zelensky blasts Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video

Mr. Prigozhin denied accusations from a Russian NGO and a Wagner deserter that members of his fighting force were responsible.

