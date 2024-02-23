GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian cultural figures seek release of Navalny's body

More than 25 film makers, artists, Nobel Prize winners and opponents of President Vladimir Putin have so far called for his body to be released.

February 23, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
A woman lays flowers for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become one of the sites of tributes for Navalny, with the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) in the background, in Moscow on February 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Several leading Russian cultural figures and activists have called on authorities to release the body of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison colony last Friday.

After days of being denied access, Navalny's mother Lyudmila said Thursday she had finally been allowed to see her dead son's body, but that authorities were not willing to give her custody and wanted to bury him secretly.

More than 25 film makers, artists, Nobel Prize winners and opponents of President Vladimir Putin have so far called for his body to be released, in videos published by his team on social media.

They include Nobel Prize winning editor Dmitry Muratov, protest rock band Pussy Riot member and activist Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, writer Victor Shenderovich and movie director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

"It's awkward to talk about this in a country that considers itself to still be Christian. Just give Lyudmila Ivanovna her son... without any conditions," Mr. Muratov said.

He said authorities were trying to keep Navalny in solitary confinement even in death, as they had done for long stints of his three years in prison.

Navalny's supporters — who have accused Mr. Putin of "killing" him in prison — said they believe authorities do not want to allow a public funeral, which could become a show of support for Navalny's movement and against the Kremlin.

Police have arrested hundreds of mourners at makeshift tributes to Navalny in the Russian capital and across the country over the last week.

Mr. Putin has not commented publicly on the death of his most vocal critic.

"Putin was scared of Navalny for many years during his life," writer and long-time Putin critic Shenderovich said.

"Putin is scared of Navalny after his death — after he killed Navalny he's still scared of him," he added.

