Navalny's mother accuses Russian investigators of trying to stage a secret funeral

February 22, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
In this grab taken from video provided by the Navalny Team on February 22, 2024, Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya speaks during a video statement from the Arctic city of Salekhard, 1937 km northeast of Moscow, Russia.

In this grab taken from video provided by the Navalny Team on February 22, 2024, Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya speaks during a video statement from the Arctic city of Salekhard, 1937 km northeast of Moscow, Russia. | Photo Credit: AP

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila on February 22 accused Russian investigators of planning a "secret" funeral for her son and said she would not agree to it.

"They want this to be done secretly, with no farewell. They want to bring me to the edge of a cemetery, to a fresh grave and say: here lies your son. I don't agree to this," she said in a YouTube video.

There was no immediate response from Russian investigators.

Navalny, 47, Russia's best known opposition politician, died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last week. His team and family have alleged that the Kremlin murdered him, an allegation the Kremlin has angrily rejected.

His mother said she had been shown his body and death certificate. Navalny's team said the death certificate stated that the opposition politician had died of natural causes.

