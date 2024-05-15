GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia-Ukraine war: In Kyiv, Blinken says U.S. military aid will make a difference

Published - May 15, 2024 01:05 am IST - KYIV

AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks on Independence Square in Kyiv, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. US military aid for Ukraine is “now on its way” and will “make a real difference,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Kyiv on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that American military aid on its way to Ukraine would make a “real difference” on the battlefield, as the top diplomat made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to reassure an ally facing a fierce new Russian offensive.

In increasingly intense attacks along the northeastern border in recent days, Moscow’s troops have captured around 100-125 sq. km in the Kharkiv region.

The Kremlin’s forces have also been making a concerted push in the east, seeking to drive deeper into the partly occupied Donetsk region.

Analysts have called this moment one of the most dangerous for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 — and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked on Tuesday for more air defense systems.

“We know this is a challenging time,” Mr. Blinken said adding that U.S. military aid is “going to make a real difference against the Russian aggression.”

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / USA / defence equipment

