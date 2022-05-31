Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Zelensky says Russia hopes for famine crisis

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on May 29, 2022, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) talking with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat on May 29 in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. Ukraine’s leader also made a rare frontline visit to Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, to assess the strength of the national defense.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is suggesting that there are no plans for the U.S. to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, amid reports that the move is being considered. Mr. Biden told reporters outside the White House on May 30 that “we are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

Ukraine

Zelensky says Russia hopes for famine crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports prevents Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain. In his nightly address on May 30, Mr. Zelensky said the result is the threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain and could create a new migration crisis. He charges that “this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks.”

Mr. Zelensky accused Moscow of “deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn’t earn billions of dollars from its exports.” He called Russia’s claims that sanctions don’t allow it to export more of its food “cynical” and a lie. - AP

Ukraine

Assault on Sievierodonetsk taking longer than Russian forces hoped: Report

Russian forces have seized control of about a third of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but their assault was taking longer than they had hoped, according to a Moscow-backed separatist leader quoted in a TASS news agency report.

Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins and Russian troops have entered the city’s southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region.

“We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control,” TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk People’s Republic, as saying in a report on May 31 morning. - Reuters

EU

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

European Union leaders agreed on May 30 to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support.

The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline, a move that was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus.

Ukraine

French journalist covering evacuation operation killed in Ukraine

A 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster that he worked for.

BFM TV said its journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an armoured vehicle” near Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region that is being hotly contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces. He had worked for six years for the French television channel.

Russia

Russia floats new foreign debt payment system similar to gas supplies

Russia said on May 30 it may use an arrangement similar to that used for payments for its gas supplies to pay its dollar-denominated foreign debts.

The Vedomosti business daily quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying that Russia will offer the holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure.

Russia previously has offered the customers receiving its natural gas to establish an account in dollars or euros at Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank, then a second account in rubles. The importer would pay the gas bill in euros or dollars and direct the bank to exchange the money for rubles.

U.K.

Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers: United Kingdom

Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain’s Defence Ministry said on May 30.

Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the Ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.

U.S.A

U.S. will not send to Ukraine rockets that can strike Russia: Biden

President Joe Biden is suggesting that there are no plans for the U.S. to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, amid reports that the move is being considered. Mr. Biden told reporters outside the White House on Monday that “we are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said it was a “reasonable” decision. He said “otherwise, if our cities come under attack, the Russian armed forces would fulfil (their) threat and strike the centres where such criminal decisions are made.”