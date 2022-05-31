  • Russia controls from the south, the city of Kherson and the nuclear plant near Zaporizhzhia. In the eastern Donbas region, they have taken almost all major cities including Mariupol. They are currently advancing towards Severodonetsk.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the “liberation” of Donbas was Russia’s “unconditional priority”. If Mr. Lavrov should be trusted, Russia is likely to shift its focus to the Ukraine-controlled parts of Donetsk once Severodonetsk is fully in its control.
  • Both Russia and Ukraine have held multiple rounds of talks, since the war began, but there has been no breakthrough. Russia stated in April that the talks were “at a dead end”, adding that “Ukraine is not serious about ending the conflict”.