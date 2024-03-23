GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia concert attack | 11 arrested in attack claimed by IS

At least three children were among the 93 people killed, Russian authorities said

March 23, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

AP
A view of the Crocus City Hall burned after a terrorist attack is seen on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024.

A view of the Crocus City Hall burned after a terrorist attack is seen on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Eleven people have been detained after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow and opened fire on the crowd, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

At least three children were among the 93 people killed, Russian authorities said Saturday.

Images shared by Russian state media Saturday showed a fleet of emergency vehicles still gathered outside the ruins of Crocus City Hall, a shopping mall and music venue with a capacity of more than 6,000 people in Krasnogorsk, on Moscow’s western edge,

The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country’s fight in Ukraine dragged into a third year.

Videos posted online showed gunmen in the venue shooting civilians at point-blank range. The roof of the theatre, where crowds had gathered Friday for a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday morning as firefighters spent hours fighting a fire which erupted during the attack.

U.S. had warned Russia of possible terror attack on ‘large gatherings’: White House

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated social media channels, although neither the Kremlin nor Russian security services have officially assigned blame for the attack.

In a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency, the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan said it had attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk. It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the claim.

However, a U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. intelligence agencies had confirmed that IS was responsible for the attack.

The official said U.S. intelligence agencies had gathered information in recent weeks that the IS branch was planning an attack in Moscow, and that U.S. officials had privately shared the intelligence earlier this month with Russian officials.

The official was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to publicly discuss the intelligence information and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

