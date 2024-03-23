GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Putin suggests Ukraine link to Moscow concert hall attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said all four people directly involved in the attack had been detained and suggested they were trying to cross the border into Ukraine while escaping

March 23, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MOSCOW

AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation following a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, at an unidentified location, March 23, 2024, in this still image taken from video.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation following a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, at an unidentified location, March 23, 2024, in this still image taken from video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 23 that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country and suggested that Ukraine was linked to the attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow that killed 115 people.

The Islamic State group's Afghanistan branch claimed responsibility for the attack on March 22 in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. agencies had confirmed that the group was responsible for the attack.

Russia concert attack | 11 arrested in attack claimed by IS as death toll rises to 115

However, some Russian politicians pointed the finger at Ukraine shortly after the attack — accusations that Ukraine has strongly denied.

Mr. Putin said all four people directly involved in the attack had been detained and suggested they were trying to cross the border into Ukraine while escaping. He provided no evidence for that claim.

Mr. Putin ordered that March 24 will be a nationwide day of mourning. The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and left the concert hall a smoldering ruin.

