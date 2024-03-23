GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports

March 23, 2024 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
People stand at a body of a victim near the burning building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024.

People stand at a body of a victim near the burning building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 condemned the attack at a concert hall near Moscow that left over 60 people dead, calling it a “ heinous terrorist attack.”

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," P M Modi said in a post on X.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

