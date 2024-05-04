GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rs 100 Nepal currency note to have new map that includes Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani

Nepal prints new Rs 100 note with disputed territories, sparking tensions with India over border claims

May 04, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
 Kathmandu, Nepal on May 3 announced the printing of a new Rs 100 Currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. File

 Kathmandu, Nepal on May 3 announced the printing of a new Rs 100 Currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

, Nepal on May 3 announced the printing of a new Rs 100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India.

“The meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ took a decision to print the new map of Nepal, which includes the Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in the Rs 100 denomination bank notes,” Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma told media persons while briefing about the cabinet decision.

“The cabinet approved to re-design the Banknote of Rs 100 and replace the old map printed in the background of the Bank note during the cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2,” Sharma, who is also the Minister for Information and Communication, added.

On June 18, 2020, Nepal completed the process to update the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically important areas Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas by amending its Constitution, something that India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and terming as “untenable” the “artificial enlargement” of the territorial claims by Nepal.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belongs to it.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

