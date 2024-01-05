GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EAM Jaishankar offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

Mr. Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on January 4 on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

January 05, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Kathmandu

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu onFriday, January 5, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu onFriday, January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: X@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, January 5, 2024 visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered prayers there.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

He visited the Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning before starting his engagements in the country on the second day.

Situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu, Pashupatinath is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal. It attracts hundreds and thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world apart from being a major tourist destination.

The centuries-old temple is devoted to the Lord Shiva, in his avatar as Pashupati, the protector of animals.

Related Topics

India / Nepal / religion and belief / hinduism / diplomacy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.