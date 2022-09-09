India

In pictures | Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to India

1/19

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday, was the first British monarch to accede to the throne after India’s Independence from colonial rule in 1952 and admired the “richness and diversity” of India where she made three State Visits over the course of her reign – in 1961, 1983 and 1997.

In 1961, the Queen and her husband, the late Prince Phillip – Duke of Edinburgh, toured Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata – then Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta – and also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

They were Guests of Honour at the Republic Day Parade on the invitation of the then President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and an enduring image from the tour shows the Queen addressing a massive crowd of several thousand people packed into Ramlila Grounds in Delhi for her address, dressed in a fur coat and hat.

In 1983, her visit was in time for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and she famously presented Mother Teresa with an honorary Order of the Merit. Her final visit to India was to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s Independence and for the first time she made a reference to “difficult episodes” of colonial history.

(Text: PTI)

Other Slideshows

In Frames | The ancient caves of Borra
Photos | Heavy rain causes flood in Ramanagaram
In Frames | Alpha ship
In pictures: 76th Independence Day celebrated across India
In Frames | Parsi paradise
In Frames | Toy story
In Pictures | 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai
In frames | Purple revolution
Photos | Human Space Flight Expo in Bengaluru
Related Topics
United Kingdom
death

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 2:40:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/in-pictures-queen-elizabeth-iis-visits-to-india/article65869823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY