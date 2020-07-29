International

Protesting is a fundamental right: UN

United Nations logo is seen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.   | Photo Credit: AFP

As authorities worldwide grapple with swelling demonstrations over issues like political rights and racial justice, a UN committee reaffirmed on Wednesday that protesting peacefully, online or in person, is a fundamental human right.

The independent experts on the Human Rights Committee published a fresh interpretation of the right of peaceful assembly, offering comprehensive legal guidance about where and how it applies and also outlining governments’ obligations. The committee, made up of 18 independent experts, is tasked with monitoring how countries implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which under Article 21 guarantees the right to peaceful assembly.

