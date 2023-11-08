HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13

November 08, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - Washington

PTI
U.S. President Joe Biden. File

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13.

The two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region, the White House said on November 7.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, said Mr. Biden will “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to deepening our nearly 75-year-long partnership between the world’s second and third largest democracies”. The meeting with Mr. Widodo at the White House comes just before Mr. Biden travels to San Francisco later in the week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Mr. Biden and Mr. Widodo also spoke at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi in September.

Mr. Biden was in Indonesia last November, when the country hosted that year’s G-20 summit.z

Related Topics

USA / Indonesia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.