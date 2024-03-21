GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pope repeats call to negotiate in Ukraine, Gaza

He praised those who "have the courage to raise the white flag.

March 21, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - Vatican City

AFP
Pope Francis smiles as he waves faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on March 20, 2024.

Pope Francis smiles as he waves faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pope Francis on March 20 repeated his call for negotiations to end wars in Ukraine and Gaza, after remarks about "raising the white flag" sparked outrage in Kyiv.

At his weekly audience at the Vatican, the 87-year-old turned his thoughts to the populations of "the martyred Ukraine and of the Holy Land, Palestine, Israel, who suffer so much from the horror of war".

"Let us never forget, war is always a defeat. We cannot go forward during a war. We must make every effort to talk, to negotiate."

Francis sparked outrage with an interview broadcast earlier this month where, talking about Ukraine, he praised those who "have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate".

Kyiv — which has been fighting a Russian invasion for two years — reacted with outrage, recalling the Vatican's envoy and saying it would "never" surrender.

Related Topics

Ukraine / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.