Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume Sunday in Qatar

March 17, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CAIRO

Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as on Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

The talks would mark the first time both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders join the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. International mediators had hoped to secure a six-week truce before Ramzan started earlier this week, but Hamas refused any deal that would not lead to a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, a demand Israel rejected.

In recent days, however, both sides have made moves aimed at getting the talks, which never fully broke off, back on track.