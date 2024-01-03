GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan plane collision | Police probe possible negligence in Tokyo runway collision

All 379 people miraculously escaped the Japan Airlines plane which erupted into flames after colliding with a Coast Guard aircraft shortly after landing at Haneda airport

January 03, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Reuters
This aerial photo shows the burn-out Japanese coast guard aircraft at Haneda airport on January 3, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.

This aerial photo shows the burn-out Japanese coast guard aircraft at Haneda airport on January 3, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

TOKYO Police will investigate whether a crash between an airliner and a smaller plane at a Tokyo airport may involve professional negligence, media outlets reported on January 3, 2023, as authorities began inspecting the charred wreckage and runway for clues.

All 379 people miraculously escaped the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 which erupted into flames after colliding with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop shortly after landing at Haneda on January 2 evening.

Five of the six Coast Guard crew, responding to a major earthquake in the country's west, died.

Once a recurring safety problem, aviation experts say the number of such runway collisions or incursions has become far less frequent with modern ground tracking technology and procedures. The crash came just weeks after the global airline industry heard fresh warnings about runway safety.

The burn-out wreckages of Japan Airlines plane, bottom, and a Japanese coast guard aircraft, top, are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 3, 2024.

The burn-out wreckages of Japan Airlines plane, bottom, and a Japanese coast guard aircraft, top, are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

In a statement on Jan. 2, Japan Airlines said that the aircraft recognised and repeated the landing permission from air traffic control before approaching and touching down.

According to air traffic control recordings available at liveATC.net, the JAL plane was cleared to land at 17:45 local time, minutes before authorities say the collision occurred.

The Coast Guard has declined to comment on the exact circumstances surrounding the crash, including why the plane was on the runway and whether it was stationary or moving when disaster struck.

The plane, one of six Coast Guard aircraft based at the airport, had been involved in a mission to deliver aid to regions hit by a deadly earthquake on Jan. 1.

Police, JTSB investigate crash

Japanese authorities say the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Metropolitan Police Department will conduct an investigate into whether possible professional negligence led to deaths and injuries, news outlets including Kyodo news agency, Jiji and Nippon TV reported, citing police sources.

A police spokesperson said a special investigation unit had set up at the airport and was investigating the runway and planning to interview people involved but declined to comment on whether they were looking into possible professional negligence.

As well as the police probe, the Japan Safety Transport Board (JTSB) is also investigating the crash, with participation from agencies in France, where the Airbus airplane was built, and Britain where its two Rolls-Royce engines were manufactured, people familiar with the matter said. Airbus said it was also sending technical advisers to assist in the investigation.

JTSB has recovered flight and voice recorders from the coast guard aircraft, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the agency.

While all passengers and crew were evacuated around 20 minutes after the crash, the aircraft was completely engulfed in flames and burned for more than six hours, the airline said.

Authorities were set to begin work to remove the charred remains of the JAL aircraft in the afternoon, Kyodo reported, while TV footage showed police and fire department personnel inspecting the site of the accident on Jan. 3.

Related Topics

Japan / air and space accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.