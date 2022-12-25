Pakistan Taliban kill 6 security personnel in multiple attacks in Balochistan

December 25, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Karachi

The notorious terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed the lives of six security personnel and injured a few others in the last two days by carrying out several attacks in the restive Balochistan province, Pakistan Army's media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a terrorist and a soldier were killed during an exchange of fire between militants and the security forces in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Sambaza area of Zhob district.

It said the operation, launched on the basis of “credible information”, was continuing for the last 96 hours.

The objective was to “deny terrorists the use of few suspected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to sneak into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces”, the statement said.

The ISPR, Pakistan Army's media wing, also said that the terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border.

In a separate incident in the Dannuk Gogdan area of Turbot, armed militants attacked a vehicle of the Frontier Corps on Saturday in which four soldiers were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

In the border town of Chaman, a Levies soldier was killed when unknown militants on a motorcycle opened fire on a check post late last night.

The TTP has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Turbat and Chaman.

The outlawed TTP has renewed terror attacks on security officials in Pakistan following its withdrawal from a ceasefire with the government in November.

In recent days, terror attacks have been carried out in Islamabad, Lahore, and other places with the government calling on the Taliban government in Afghanistan to stop its land from being used by the TTP and other terrorist groups for attacks in Pakistan.